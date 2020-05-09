Arunachal: Governor reviews various issues of education sector

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed various important issues in strengthening the education sector in the State with State education Minister Taba Tedir and Secretary Education Ms Niharika Rai at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th May 2020. They, inter alia, discussed about procurement of textbooks, progress of opening of the three new Kendriya Vidyalayas at Daporijo, Hawai and Namsai and construction of school buildings including Pre-Fabricated structure for the coming batch of 60 students of Sainik School, Niglok, East Siang District.

The Governor advised the Education Secretary to expedite the procurement of textbooks for Class-I to Class-XII, so that it is available to the students as soon as the schools open after the lockdown period. He also emphasized on 100% Head Master’s posting in all Government schools in the interest of the students and for proper management and supervision of the schools.

The Governor, based on his extensive tour and personal interaction with teachers and students at various places in the State suggested for rationalization of subject teachers’ posting, so that due academic care is taken of the students in all the schools across the State and student’s studies do not suffer due to want of teacher. It is imperative, the Governor said that all teachers must partake, as part of their professional commitment, by working in remote schools for the laid down period.

The Governor also reviewed the progress of school campus development of Sainik School, East Siang. He said that for good education of the young students, the Sainik school campus environment must be conducive and favourable. Proper planning, appropriate layout of infrastructure, availability of amenities and optimum assimilation of the natural ambience will make the Niglok Sainik School an excellent campus.

The Governor, who has been keenly promoting the development of the Sainik Schools, so that the children of Arunachal Pradesh have the best educational opportunity, said that our young lads must be groomed and motivated to become part of the Indian Armed Forces and for this our schools and colleges must take lead.

The Governor asked the Secretary Education to monitor the Sainik School infrastructure and it’s functioning regularly, for first hand information, and ensure quality of work and its early completion.

Earlier, the State Education Minister and Secretary Education briefed the Governor about the progress on various academic issues. They also apprised him of the challenges faced by the people and progress made in putting in place the precautions in fight against the Corona Virus pandemic.