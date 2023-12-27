Arunachal: Governor reviews traffic congestion and poor conditions of Itanagar roads

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) reviewed the frequent traffic congestion and urgent repair of internal roads of the Capital City Itanagar at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th December 2023. The Governor expressed deep concern for the inconvenience caused to common people due to regular traffic jams and potholes on the city roads.

The Governor advised that internal roads should be quickly repaired, the vehicle parked on roadside removed and bypass/diversions be created at chokepoints. He urged the department of Urban Development to plan adequate parking areas and bazaar areas along the roads to decongest the traffic.

The Governor proposed a plantation drive along the highway, installing ornamental trees and flowers by the Environment and Forests Department with appropriate signage signifying the rich cultural aspects of flora and fauna of the State. The administration must cater for convenience facilities, medical aid and emergency rescue facilities along the highway, he said.

The Governor suggested that shops and malls must be made responsible for cleanliness and beautification of the areas near the premises. He also suggested removal of encroachments and waste disposal along the Trans Arunachal Highway from the Hollongi Airport to the Capital City and beyond.

The Governor called for concerted effort by all stakeholders and agencies, including district administration, police and Municipal Corporation in addressing the issues. He emphasized on working on ‘mission mode’, using technology and thinking out of the box to find solutions.

Principal Secretary (PWD), Commissioner (Urban Development), DIG (ICR), Deputy Commissioners of Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare, ASP (Capital), Commissioner, Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Chief Engineers of PWD and Highways briefed the Governor on the issues related to beautification and traffic of the State Capital.