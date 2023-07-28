ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

The Governor said that the tunnel, once commissioned will provide all weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district.

Last Updated: July 28, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

TAWANG-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) made an on-the-spot visit of the on-going 2-Kms-long tunnel works near Sela, West Kameng District on 28th July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor commended the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their technical excellence and project implementation merit in executing the work of this strategic tunnel.

Itanagar: Sports Authority of Arunachal felicitates medal winners Para Athletes

The Governor said that the tunnel, once commissioned will provide all weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district.

Related Articles

He said that the tunnel will facilitate in boosting the socio-economic development of the local population, in addition to enhancement of the operational capability of the security forces.

Arunachal: Survey for Police Beat Post conducted

Earlier, Brig Raman Kr SV, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak of the Border Roads briefed the Governor at the site about the progress of the Tunnel. Foundation stone of Sela Tunnel was laid by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on 9th February 2019 and construction commenced on 1st April 2019.

The Sela Tunnel once completed will offer the world the longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet.  The project will go down in the annals of history as one of the most difficult projects executed in the nation, Chief Engineer informed.

Tags
Last Updated: July 28, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Bamin Siri awarded Diamond of Asia-international Award

Arunachal: Bamin Siri awarded Diamond of Asia-international Award

Arunachal: orders closure of schools in Itanagar following outbreak of conjunctivitis

Arunachal: orders closure of schools in Itanagar following outbreak of conjunctivitis

Arunachal: awareness for Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana held at Kyidphel

Arunachal: awareness for Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana held at Kyidphel

Arunachal: wooden mask making workshop held at Shergaon

Arunachal: wooden mask making workshop held at Shergaon

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

Only BJP will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

Only BJP will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra organises Yuva Utsav at Geku

Arunachal: Nehru Yuva Kendra organises Yuva Utsav at Geku

Itanagar: DSOAA meet resolves to reinvigorate its activities for welfare of state Govt. employees

Itanagar: DSOAA meet resolves to reinvigorate its activities for welfare of state Govt. employees

Arunachal: GHC suo moto cancels bail of hostel warden Yumken Bagra

Arunachal: GHC suo moto cancels bail of hostel warden Yumken Bagra

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

Arunachal: 21 students of a Govt school sexually abused by warden; GHC takes suo moto case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button