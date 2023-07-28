Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

TAWANG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) made an on-the-spot visit of the on-going 2-Kms-long tunnel works near Sela, West Kameng District on 28th July 2023.

The Governor commended the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their technical excellence and project implementation merit in executing the work of this strategic tunnel.

The Governor said that the tunnel, once commissioned will provide all weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district.

He said that the tunnel will facilitate in boosting the socio-economic development of the local population, in addition to enhancement of the operational capability of the security forces.

Earlier, Brig Raman Kr SV, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak of the Border Roads briefed the Governor at the site about the progress of the Tunnel. Foundation stone of Sela Tunnel was laid by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on 9th February 2019 and construction commenced on 1st April 2019.

The Sela Tunnel once completed will offer the world the longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet. The project will go down in the annals of history as one of the most difficult projects executed in the nation, Chief Engineer informed.