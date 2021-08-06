Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Hollongi Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport at Hollongi on 6th August 2021. He exhorted the State and Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials involved in the Airport Project to work with determination to make the Greenfield airport operational by 15th August 2022.

The Governor said that it is the duty of every official concerned with the Project to ensure that the ground efforts go without any slippage and error. All departments, like Environment & Forests, Power, Public Health Engineering and Water Supply, Public Works Department, the Land Management and Administration should put their shoulders together to make up the backlog of work due to Corona virus pandemic etc., he said.

Interacting with senior officers of the departments involved in the Airport Project, the Governor advised them to enhance the materials, work force, plants and machines in an integrated ands well supervised way to make up the shortfall in the targeted work schedule to meet the dateline.

The Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Naik, and Dilip M Sajnani, General Manager, Airport Authority of India briefed the Governor of the ground progress and critical issues for timely completion. They also briefed the Governor regarding the stop gap infrastructure being planned to make the Hollongi Airport operational on time on the pattern of Kushinagar International Airport.

Earlier, the Governor, along with Civil Aviation Secretary and General Manager, Airport Authority of India inspected the ongoing work on damaged boundary wall and runway construction of the airport and other structures being built at the project site.