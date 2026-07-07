Arunachal Governor Reviews Education Sector, Calls for Stronger Academic and Infrastructure Standards

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P.D. Sona, accompanied by Commissioner (Education) Amjad Tak, called on Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Tuesday and reviewed the overall educational scenario in the state.

The meeting focused on strengthening institutions of higher learning, with particular attention to the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC) at Jote.

During the discussions, the Governor emphasised the need to address existing challenges and improve academic, administrative and infrastructural standards to better meet the aspirations of students and faculty members.

Drawing on his recent observations, the Governor called for timely corrective measures and accelerated infrastructure development at the law college.

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He noted that, as the only government law college in Arunachal Pradesh, JGGLC carries a special responsibility and should develop into a model centre for legal education.

The Governor expressed confidence that a strong and vibrant law college could produce competent legal professionals capable of contributing to the state’s judicial system, governance and the rule of law.

Education Minister P.D. Sona assured the Governor that the department was taking corrective measures to address the issues concerning JGGLC.

The discussions also covered challenges related to the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST). The Governor expressed concern over issues affecting the institution and underlined the need for sustained efforts to strengthen it.

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He also advised the Education Department to explore the establishment of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centres within Arunachal Pradesh.

The proposal, if implemented, could reduce the need for students to travel outside the state to appear for the entrance examination and provide greater convenience and access to higher education opportunities.

The Governor also appreciated the Education Department’s reform-oriented approach, particularly the implementation of the rationalised teacher transfer system through the Teachers’ Registry Portal.

He said the initiative could improve transparency, accountability and equitable deployment of teachers across the state, ultimately contributing to better learning outcomes and a stronger education system.

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The meeting brought together several key issues facing Arunachal Pradesh’s education sector, ranging from institutional infrastructure and higher education standards to student access and teacher deployment.

While the Education Minister’s assurance of corrective measures at JGGLC signals administrative attention to the institution’s challenges, the pace and effectiveness of implementation will remain central to improving academic and infrastructural conditions.

Similarly, the Governor’s call for CUET examination centres within the state highlights the broader challenge of ensuring that students in a geographically difficult region have equitable access to national-level educational opportunities.