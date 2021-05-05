Arunachal- Governor reviews Covid Pandemic situation in the State

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the Covid pandemic scenario of the State with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State Health Minister Alo Libang at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th May 2021. The Governor shared his deep concern about the daily rising Covid-19 positive cases in the State with the Chief Minister and Minister for Health.

The Governor said that Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge to mankind in this century. He emphasised for immediate appropriate actions to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Governor suggested for strengthening the health infrastructure required to meet the Covid19 Pandemic challenge. He said that every citizen has to be motivated to take utmost precautions to cope up with the Covid threat.

The Governor proposed for a dedicated officer for the coordination amongst all stakeholders for supply of vaccines, oxygen provisions and other medical requirements. He said that Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and District Medical Officers must be kept in loop on a daily basis of all decisions and action plans to counter the Pandemic.

The Governor advised that strict measures may be taken to curb the spread of rumours, regarding the COvid-19, its spread and vaccine.

The Governor requested the Army Commander Lt. General Anil Chauhan, Eastern Army Command, Kolkata to provide medical assistance including Oxygen to the State of Arunachal Pradesh in case of medical emergency. The Army commander assured the Governor to provide all possible assistance to our State.

The Chief Minister informed that 8 oxygen plants are installed and 11 more are in the pipeline to meet the oxygen requirement in the future. He said that more oxygen cylinders are being procured for the purpose.

Earlier, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Sharat Chauhan briefed the Governor about the latest status of Covid 19 pandemic in Arunachal Pradesh. Commissioner-cum-Secretary to HCM, Shri Sonam Chombay, Secretary Health & Family Welfare, Shri P. Parthiban and State Nodal Officer (COVID), Dr. L. Jampa also participated in the discussion.