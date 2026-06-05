Arunachal Governor Reviews Border Security, Backs Arunachal Heritage Stamp Initiative in Shillong

SHILLONG: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) held separate meetings with Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and Chief Postmaster General of the North-East Circle Brajesh Kumar in Shillong on June 4, focusing on border security, infrastructure development, and initiatives to promote the State’s cultural heritage.

The Governor, who is in Shillong to attend the Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), reviewed issues concerning border management, security, and the welfare of border communities during his interaction with the Assam Rifles chief.

Commending the Assam Rifles for its role in safeguarding the international border with Myanmar, the Governor appreciated the force’s professionalism and commitment in maintaining peace and stability in strategically important frontier areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

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He also acknowledged the force’s contribution to community welfare through civic action programmes, humanitarian assistance, and outreach initiatives in remote regions of the State.

Referring to the evolving security environment along the international border, Governor Parnaik stressed the importance of maintaining constant vigilance and operational preparedness. He advised security personnel deployed in border areas to remain alert and equipped to respond to emerging challenges.

The Governor further expressed concern over the pace of border fencing works and underlined the strategic importance of timely completion of the project. He noted that robust border infrastructure is critical for national security, effective border management, and preventing trans-border illegal activities.

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In response, Lt Gen Lakhera assured the Governor that the Assam Rifles would continue working closely with the State Government and local communities to strengthen border security while maintaining strong ties with the people.

Later, the Governor met Chief Postmaster General Brajesh Kumar and discussed a proposal to issue a series of commemorative postage stamps showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

According to the proposal, the stamp series would feature indigenous tribes and traditions, heritage sites, biodiversity, Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products, and traditional handicrafts of the State.

A keen philatelist himself, Governor Parnaik welcomed the initiative and observed that postage stamps are more than instruments of communication. He described them as enduring symbols of history, culture, and national pride that connect generations and educate people across geographical boundaries.

The Governor said commemorative stamps dedicated to Arunachal Pradesh would help document the State’s unique identity and secure its rightful place in India’s postal heritage. He added that the stamps would serve as cultural ambassadors, introducing Arunachal’s traditions, achievements, biodiversity, and indigenous knowledge systems to audiences across the country and beyond.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Chief Postmaster General presented the Governor with a Postage Stamp Album and a book titled Journey of India through Philately.

Senior officials of the Department of Posts, including Director Postal Services K.V.L.N. Murty, Assistant Director (Technology/Vigilance) Chintamary Kharmawlong, and Assistant Director (Philately) Poreiton Thokchom, were also present during the meeting.

The discussions reflected the State’s twin priorities of strengthening border security and preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage through national platforms and public outreach initiatives.