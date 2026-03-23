Arunachal Governor Releases Book on Prison Reforms

LIKABALI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K. T. Parnaik, released a book titled “Prison Reforms in India: Legal Framework, Judicial Role, and Institutional Mechanism” at Likabali Military Station on Sunday, on the sidelines of a two-day China Seminar.

The book has been authored by Dr. Muluvesalu Keyho, Head of Department and Assistant Professor (Law) in Police Administration at Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus in East Siang district.

Speaking at the event, the Governor highlighted the gradual transformation of India’s prison system, noting a shift from punitive approaches to more reformative and rehabilitative models. He observed that correctional institutions are increasingly being viewed as spaces for change, focusing on restoring dignity and enabling reintegration into society.

Also Read- Kargu Kardi Hosts First Rapid Chess Tournament

“The modern approach to the criminal justice system is moving from retribution to restoration,” the Governor said, adding that the emphasis is now on rebuilding lives and ensuring that individuals leaving correctional facilities can reintegrate into society with a renewed sense of responsibility and purpose.

He underscored the importance of the publication, stating that it would serve as a resource for policymakers, administrators, and scholars working in the fields of law, criminology, and human rights. According to him, the book contributes to ongoing discussions on institutional reform and the evolving role of the justice system in India.

Also Read- 100 Surgeries Performed at Basar Surgical Camp

The Governor also remarked that the strength of a justice system lies not only in its ability to punish wrongdoing but in its capacity to reform and reintegrate individuals into the social mainstream. He described the work as combining academic depth with practical insights, reflecting both field experience and a reform-oriented perspective.

Commending the author, he said the book bridges the gap between theoretical scholarship and institutional practice, offering a structured understanding of legal frameworks, judicial interventions, and administrative mechanisms involved in prison reforms.

The release took place in the presence of officials and participants attending the seminar, marking a contribution to broader conversations around criminal justice reform in India.