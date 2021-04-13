Arunachal: Governor reaches out the people on COVID 19 Pandemic through virtual mean

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) interacted with the Goan Burahs (GBs), community based organisations, eminent personalities, intellectuals, sportspersons and celebrities in the districts on COVID-19 Pandemic through video conferencing from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th April 2021.

Reaching out to the people in different parts of the State, the Governor earnestly appealed to every one to disseminate factual information about the COVID 19 Pandemic and persuade the people to use facemask, maintain social distancing, do frequent washing of hands and eschew spitting in public places. He said that with the active participation of the members of the society, the spread of Corona virus can be contained and this Pandemic can be defeated.

The Governor for the health protection of the Public in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic said that influential persons in the villages, the towns and districts have to caution people at personal, group, society and district levels to take anti corona virus measures. He commended the members of the society, who had contributed silently in the fight against COVID Pandemic in the last one year and appealed to them to continue to fight the COVID Pandemic, till it is controlled.

Reiterating the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor emphasised on the Mantra of ‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’ to fight Corona. He requested the GBs, community leaders and eminent personalities to convince every eligible person to take the Covid-19 vaccine. He apprised them that the State Government has launched ‘Tika Utsav’ throughout the State and every eligible person must avail the opportunity.

Cautioning the people about the recent spike in COVID 19 positive cases, the Governor emphasised on ‘Testing, Tracing, Isolation and Quarantine’ by one and all. He appealed to the people to assist the health officials, district administration and Police personnel in the maintaining the COVID-19 Pandemic protocols.