ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) has called for expediting the proposed border fencing in Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts, emphasising coordinated action among security agencies to strengthen border security and maintain peace in the regionThe Governor made the observations during a meeting with Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Kumar Lakhera, at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on Friday.

The discussions focused on border security, progress of the proposed fencing work and strengthening coordination among security forces operating in border areas.

Appreciating the Assam Rifles for its dedicated service in safeguarding the nation’s borders and maintaining peace and security, Parnaik said a secure border environment, effective coordination and the confidence of local communities were essential for lasting peace and stability.

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Referring to the security review meeting he had recently chaired at Namsai, the Governor stressed the need to expedite the proposed border fencing in Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts.

He called for close coordination among the Assam Rifles, Army, State Police, intelligence agencies and district administrations to address operational and administrative challenges and ensure timely progress of the project.

Emphasising accountability, the Governor said regular monitoring, clearly defined responsibilities and time-bound action were essential to achieving the desired results.

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The discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening intelligence coordination among security agencies. The Governor underscored the need for timely intelligence sharing and real-time information exchange to improve vigilance, prevent cross-border illegal activities and maintain better law and order.

He further suggested holding regular joint coordination meetings and adopting a proactive approach to identifying emerging security concerns in the border areas.

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Responding to the Governor’s observations, Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Kumar Lakhera assured him of the Force’s continued commitment and full cooperation in strengthening security in Arunachal Pradesh.

The interaction highlighted the importance of an integrated security approach combining border management, inter-agency coordination and community confidence-building to ensure lasting peace and stability in the state.