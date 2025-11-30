Arunachal: Governor Presides Over RGU 23rd Convocation

GUWAHATI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), presided over the 23rd Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Rono Hills, Doimukh, on Saturday, where degrees were conferred on a total of 7,484 graduates for the academic session 2024–25.

This included 115 PhD scholars, 911 postgraduates, 6,331 undergraduates, and 127 postgraduate diploma recipients. The university also awarded 38 gold medals for postgraduate programmes and 33 gold medals for undergraduate programmes in recognition of outstanding academic achievements.

In his convocation address, Governor Parnaik congratulated the graduates and acknowledged the contributions of parents, teachers, and the wider community. He urged the students to let their education “become a tool for uplifting others” and to embrace their roles as responsible contributors to society.

The Governor emphasised three guiding values for the graduates — curiosity, courage, and character — urging them to uphold honesty, integrity and kindness in their professional and personal lives. He said he had full confidence that the graduates would bring honour to their families, their alma mater, and the nation.

Highlighting their role as ambassadors of Arunachal Pradesh and citizens of a New India, the Governor encouraged them to use their knowledge to build bridges, create opportunities, and inspire positive change.

Speaking about Rajiv Gandhi University’s legacy, he described the institution as a vibrant centre of knowledge that blends modern academic disciplines with the State’s rich cultural traditions. He noted that RGU consistently produces graduates who are academically strong, socially conscious and service-oriented.

He also stressed the importance of aligning with national initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, Startup India, Make in India, and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which he said are empowering students with creativity, research-driven learning and flexible education pathways.

Calling on RGU to act as a “catalyst for progress,” the Governor urged the university to enhance research, promote entrepreneurship, modernise infrastructure and strengthen national and international collaborations. He further emphasised the importance of maintaining a Clean, Green and Plastic-Free campus and promoting sports for holistic development.

Addressing the faculty, Governor Parnaik said educators carry the dual responsibility of teaching and inspiring, urging them to nurture critical thinking, curiosity and innovation among students.

During the ceremony, the Governor presented the Chancellor’s Gold Medal to Ms. Bobita Hazarika (M.Sc. Chemistry), and the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal to Ms. Prastuti Borah (B.Ed.).

He also awarded the Pushpa Rani Mitra Gold Medal 2025 to Ms. Nyayir Lendo (MA, Psychology), an award instituted for the topper among girl students in the Social Sciences faculty.

Chancellor Dr. J. Suresh Babu, Vice Chancellor Prof. S.K. Nayak, and Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam also addressed the gathering.

The convocation address was delivered by Prof. S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, who outlined areas of focus for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The event was attended by members of the Court, Academic Council, Executive Council, faculty members, staff, students, community representatives, and families of degree recipients.