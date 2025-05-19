Arunachal: Governor Presents ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ Plaque to Dr. Krishna Chowlu for Pioneering Orchid Research

ITANAGAR— In a heartfelt recognition of scientific excellence and ecological stewardship, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), today presented the prestigious ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ plaque to Dr. Krishna Chowlu at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. Dr. Chowlu serves as the Scientist In-Charge at the Botanical Survey of India’s Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Commending Dr. Chowlu’s dedication to documenting the State’s rich botanical heritage, particularly her groundbreaking work in identifying rare and endemic orchid species, the Governor praised her “tireless efforts and scientific spirit” in unveiling Arunachal Pradesh’s floral treasures.

Arunachal Pradesh, he noted, holds a distinct place on India’s biodiversity map — home to over 650 orchid species, including 50 that are exclusive to the state. The Governor called orchids the “living symbols of the State’s pristine natural heritage and ecological richness,” emphasizing their scientific, ecological, and economic importance.

Orchids: A Pathway to Sustainable Livelihoods

Lt. Gen. Parnaik highlighted the potential of orchids to offer sustainable livelihood opportunities and eco-tourism prospects, stating, “Arunachal Pradesh is not just the Land of the Rising Sun, but a land of rising opportunities.” He urged educational institutions to take the lead in exploring, conserving, and promoting orchids and called on the youth to become active stewards of biodiversity conservation.

The Governor underlined the role of scientific research in sustainable development, encouraging scientists and students alike to deepen their engagement with nature. “By involving young minds in the study and preservation of these exquisite flowers, we can inspire a new generation of environmentally conscious citizens,” he said.

A Legacy of Discovery

Dr. Chowlu, a renowned expert in Angiosperm taxonomy with a specialization in the Orchidaceae family, has made several notable discoveries, including:

Impatiens dorjeekhanduii (2017) in Tawang, named after former CM Dorjee Khandu

Gastrodia lohitensis (2024), a rare leafless orchid discovered in Lohit district that survives without sunlight

On the occasion, she also presented her acclaimed book, Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh, to the Governor.

In concluding his address, the Governor called upon the people of Arunachal Pradesh to take pride in their unique biodiversity and transform it into avenues of learning, livelihood, and international acclaim.