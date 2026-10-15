Arunachal Governor Presents ‘Land of Rising Sun Plaque for Excellence’ to Pawan Kumar Sain﻿

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) presented the ‘Land of Rising Sun Plaque for Excellence’ to Pawan Kumar Sain, Commissioner to the Governor, at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday, recognising his administrative service and contribution to the functioning of the Governor’s Secretariat.

The recognition was presented as Sain relinquished charge as Commissioner to the Governor. According to an official statement, the plaque acknowledged his administrative leadership, organisational abilities and commitment to effective governance.

Recognition for administrative service

During the presentation, Governor Parnaik commended Sain for his administrative judgement, coordination skills and result-oriented approach, which, he said, had contributed to the efficient management of the Governor’s Secretariat and the smooth functioning of its various wings.

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The Governor also appreciated Sain’s efforts to maintain administrative discipline, facilitate coordination among different sections and support timely decision-making.

The recognition highlights the role of administrative officers in ensuring continuity in institutional operations and coordinating the work of different departments within the Governor’s Secretariat.

Governor wishes him success in future assignments

As Sain relinquished his responsibilities, the Governor acknowledged his contributions to the institution and wished him success in his future assignments.

Parnaik expressed confidence that Sain would continue to serve with professionalism and commitment in his subsequent responsibilities.

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The presentation took place during a farewell function at Lok Bhavan, attended by Secretary to the Governor Mamata Riba Naksang and officers of the Governor’s Secretariat.

The recognition marks the conclusion of Sain’s tenure as Commissioner to the Governor, while acknowledging his role in the administration of the Governor’s Secretariat.