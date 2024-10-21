Arunachal: Governor presents financial assistance to Mothers’ Vision

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) presented a cheque of Rs. 5 Lakhs to Mother’s Home, Aalo on 21st October 2024, which he had announced during his visit to the rehabilitation center. Mother’s Vision Chairperson Mrs Jumde Yomgam Gamlin and Secretary Mrs Kirbom Padu received the Grant-in-aid in the presence of Shri Pawan Kumar Sain, Commissioner of Health.

The Governor commended the remarkable work of Mother’s Vision in the fight against drug addiction. He said that their dedication to supporting individuals, families, and communities through education, rehabilitation, and advocacy is both inspiring and impactful.

The tireless efforts of the Mother’s Vision team are not only transforming lives but also giving hope to countless people who face the challenges of addiction. He said that the commitment of the mothers and members of the Mother’s Vision to raising awareness, providing essential services, and fostering a sense of understanding and recovery is invaluable.

The Governor said that stopping drug addiction is a complex and multifaceted challenge that requires both individual and societal efforts. Everyone from individuals and families to governments and non-governmental organizations has a role to play. Early prevention, comprehensive treatment, and ongoing support are keys to breaking the cycle of addiction, he said.

Also Read- APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 140 Vacancy, Registration Process Started

The Governor called upon community-based organizations and the Arunachali Society as a whole to acknowledge and take necessary measures to strive towards a drug-addiction-free society. He appreciated the initiatives of the ‘Care Me Home’ Welfare Society, Khonsa, Muklom Youth Association, Apatani Women Association, Apatani Youth Association, and Apatani Students’ Union.

Also Read- 14 of 25 Arunachal Pradesh districts set for malaria-free certification

The Governor, who has been strongly advocating against the drug menace, advised increasing awareness about the dangers of drug use, particularly in schools and communities, to prevent addiction before it starts. Programs should target children, teens, and at-risk groups to inform them of the health risks, legal consequences, and social impacts of drug use, he emphasized.

Commissioner Health suggested engagement of rehabilitated drug addicts in suitable jobs within the village and circle.