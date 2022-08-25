Arunachal: Governor presents citations to 70 and 102 Engineer Regiments

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citations to 70 Engineer Regiment and 102 Engineer Regiment at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 25th August 2022. Col Dheeraj Pohad, Commanding Officer, Subedar Major Vakeel Ahmed and junior most Sapper of the Unit, Sapper Adidur Rahaman received the citation for 70 Engineer Regiment, while Col Rishabh Arjaria, Commanding Officer, Subedar Major Dhage and junior most Sapper of the Unit, Sapper Vakeel Singh received the citation for 102 Engineer Regiment.

The Governor commended the Engineer Regiments for their undaunting and resolute professionalism during their deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and for their effective assistance to the civil administration and valuable help to the local population.

The Regiments have improved the defence preparedness of the country as well as the infrastructure in the far-flung areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Their good work has greatly facilitated smooth movement of military men and material to the Border Areas, which is a priceless contribution to the National Security, Nation Building and selfless service to the populace of my State, he said.

The Governor appreciated the Units for providing wholehearted humanitarian assistance and disaster relief aids to District Administration including medical help during COVID-19 Pandemic in Arunachal Pradesh. He also lauded them for undertaking joint training activities with Arunachal Pradesh Police and executed many Perception Management projects in the area.