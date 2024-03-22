ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor presents citation to 6 Assam Rifles

Effective domination, proactive operations and ‘Zero Human Rights Violation’ reflect great credit upon the Unit and the Indian Armed Forces: Governor to 6 AR

Last Updated: March 22, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor presents citation to 6 Assam Rifles

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citation to 6th Battalion of The Assam Rifles in the Vivekananda Hall of at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd March 2024.

The Governor cited the Battalion for their alert operational duty and good work in extending valuable help and assistance to the Civil Administration and the local population.

Colonel Aman Ahluwalia, Commanding Officer along with Subedar Major Ramesh Ram and Rifleman N Suresh Singh received the citation for 6 Assam Rifles.

The Governor commended Colonel Ahluwalia and all Ranks of the 6th Battalion of Assam Rifles for effectively performing their operational role, strengthening synergy with the District Administration and creating an excellent bonhomie with the local population in their area of deployment.

The Governor said that the professionalism and devotion to duty of the 6 Assam Rifles, which was deployed at Khonsa in Tirap District of the State of Arunachal Pradesh from 09 February 2020 to 03 November 2023, were instrumental for the success of the intelligence mission and operations where in insurgents were neutralised and hardcore insurgents and over ground workers apprehended.

In keeping with the finest traditions of military service, the Battalion has facilitated the surrender of numbers of active insurgents of Tirap and Longding Districts.

Effective domination, proactive operations and ‘Zero Human Rights Violation’ reflect great credit upon the Unit and the Indian Armed Forces, he said.

