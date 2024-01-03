ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 40 Assam Rifles

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) presented the Governor’s Citation to 40 Assam Rifles at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd January 2024. Col Sunil Lunthi, Sena Medal, Subedar Major Suresh Prasad and Rifleman SR Jena received the citation for the professional acumen of the Battalion and cooperation in maintaining peace and security in their area of responsibility in Longding District.

The Governor said that the Unit has immensely contributed in ensuring the safety and well-being of the local population, while acknowledging the good work carried out by the officers and personnel.

He said that in an era where security challenges are ever-evolving and complex, 40 Assam Rifles has consistently demonstrated the highest levels of professionalism, commitment, and courage as well as contributed significantly to nation building through empowerment schemes for local population, sports, training local youth for recruitment in Army and Para Military forces, environmental protection and assisting the Civil Administration, he said.

The Governor commended the 40 Assam Rifles for effectively performing their operational role, maintaining extremely good relations with the Civil Administration and creating an excellent bonhomie in their area of deployment. He said that the local people have given good feedback for the Battalion.

