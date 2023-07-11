Arunachal: Governor presents Bharat Scouts & Guides Rajya Puraskars

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), who is also the Patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) State Association presented the State Award for Scouts and Guides to 45 scouts and 59 Guides in the 21st Rajya Puraskar Award Ceremony, conducted in the General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 11th July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor congratulated the awardees and inspired them to do their best to be selected for Rashtrapati Puruskar.

Commending the State Association of Bharat Scouts and Guides, the Governor said that the association reflects the true process of how the young minds can be nurtured to become responsible citizens and good leaders.

Stating that the United Nations has declared Scouts and Guides as the ‘Honorary Peace Messengers’, thereby implying spreading messages of harmony and peace amongst the citizens.

The Governor further advised the Scouts and Guides Masters to consider focusing on ‘Education’ in rural areas by motivating the children and sensitizing the parents and guardians to cooperate, for better results.

The Governor also asked the Scouts and Guides to create awareness about health issues, environment, cleanliness and civil sense amongst the citizens.

Arunachal: Governor interacts with members of the security forces

The Governor exhorted the Scouts and Guides to imbibe the spirit of ‘Work is Worship’ and dedicate themselves to meaningful activities that enhance governance and create a conducive environment. He exhorted the Scouts and guides to ‘Always be Prepared’ as per their stated mission.

Earlier, the Governor was inducted into the Bharat Scouts & Guides organization, by administering the ‘Scout Promise’ by the State Chief Commissioner, BSG State Association and was presented a Scout Scarf and State BSG Patron medallion.

Minister of Education, Culture Affairs and Department of Indigenous Affairs and President, Bharat Scouts & Guides State Association, Taba Tedir, Director School Education and State Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts & Guides State Association, Marken Kadu also spoke on the occasion.

Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

Ms. Chanyan Lowang, SOC (Guides) presented a brief report of Scouting and Guiding in Arunachal Pradesh. She mentioned that Scouting in Arunachal Pradesh started in 1948 with 24 boys in Pasighat and today has 877 scouts and guides units in 439 schools, with 12,352 members.

Commissioner to Governor Ankur Garg, Commissioner (Education) Amjad Tak, officers of Governor Secretariat and Education Department also attended the programme. Scouts & Guides presented a First Aid demonstration, while the Scouts & Guides of Hornbill English Medium School, Itanagar enacted an environment conservation related skit.