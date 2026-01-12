North East

Arunachal Governor Praises Sikkim’s Cleanliness Efforts

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik in Gangtok, with discussions focusing on governance, cooperation and regional security.

Last Updated: 12/01/2026
1 minute read

GANGTOK-  The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, on Monday called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok during the latter’s two-day official visit to the State. The meeting was described as a courtesy call.

During the interaction, Governor Parnaik congratulated the Sikkim Government for the State’s recognition as the cleanest in the country. He lauded the sustained emphasis on cleanliness, environmental conservation and civic responsibility, observing that these efforts reflected a strong sense of public discipline and collective ownership among the people of Sikkim.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Governor Highlights Strategic Role of 17 Mountain Division

The Governor also appreciated the professionalism and people-friendly approach of the Sikkim Police, noting that an efficient and humane policing system plays a crucial role in fostering public trust, safety and social harmony.

Highlighting the shared characteristics of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Parnaik said both Himalayan States are endowed with rich biodiversity, diverse ethnic cultures and significant tourism potential. He referred to common strengths in eco-tourism, orchid diversity and the preservation of flora and fauna.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates Academic Block at VKV Sunpura

The Governor acknowledged the cordial relationship between the Chief Ministers of the two States and expressed hope that the existing goodwill would translate into deeper cooperation in areas such as sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, cultural exchange, capacity-building initiatives and people-to-people engagement.

Drawing on his experience as the former Commander of the 17 Mountain Division in Sikkim, Parnaik also shared his views on evolving security dynamics in the region, particularly in the context of the sensitive international borders shared by both States. He emphasised the changing nature of security challenges and the need for continued vigilance, coordination and preparedness.

The Governor underscored that close cooperation between civil administration and security agencies, along with proactive inter-State coordination, remains essential for maintaining peace, stability and development across the Himalayan region.

Tags
Last Updated: 12/01/2026
1 minute read

Related Articles

Assam: SIT Files 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Case

Assam: SIT Files 12,000-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Case

Assam: Tai Royal Families Reunite in Sivasagar

Assam: Tai Royal Families Reunite in Sivasagar

Entrepreneur A. Tovi Chophi to Lead PHDCCI NE Region

Entrepreneur A. Tovi Chophi to Lead PHDCCI NE Region

Arunachal: Governor Joins SEWA’s Silver Jubilee Celebration

Arunachal: Governor Joins SEWA’s Silver Jubilee Celebration

NDRF Team Performs Life-Saving CPR on Passenger at Guwahati Railway Station

NDRF Team Performs Life-Saving CPR on Passenger at Guwahati Railway Station

Arunachal: Massive Drones Strike hit Insurgent Camps along Indo-Myanmar Border

Arunachal: Massive Drones Strike hit Insurgent Camps along Indo-Myanmar Border

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Calls Him 'Kanchenjunga of Assam'

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Calls Him ‘Kanchenjunga of Assam’

Assam: Hagrama Mohilary Returns to Power with BPF capture 28 Seats in BTC election

Assam: Hagrama Mohilary Returns to Power with BPF capture 28 Seats in BTC election

Lakhs Gather as Assam’s Cultural Titan Zubeen Garg Cremated with Honors

Lakhs Gather as Assam’s Cultural Titan Zubeen Garg Cremated with Honors

PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22; To Launch Projects Worth Over ₹5,100 Crore

PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22; To Launch Projects Worth Over ₹5,100 Crore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button