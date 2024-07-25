Arunachal Governor pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.) paid solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War on behalf of the people of the State on the historic occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

In his message, the Governor said that on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army successfully completed its mission of ousting the Pakistani Army intruders from the Kargil Heights in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

I firmly believe that the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and the bravery of our war heroes in reclaiming the Kargil Heights will continue to inspire current and future generations to safeguard our nation’s borders, he said.

The Governor said that during the 60-day Kargil War against Pakistani troops, the Indian Army exhibited unmatched valor, bravery, and determination.

Our soldiers and officers fought on the world’s highest battlefield, demonstrating extraordinary courage, commitment, patriotism, and loyalty in defending our nation, he said.

Also Read- Governor felicitates Kabak Yano and Roshibina Devi

Today, I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in saluting our martyrs. As a fitting tribute to them, let us pledge to protect, preserve, and defend every inch of our Motherland, maintaining the unity and integrity of our nation, Bharat, at all costs.

May the martyrs of the Kargil War forever live in our memory, the Governor said in his message.