Arunachal Governor Pays Tribute to Kargil Heroes at Rupa on Kargil Vijay Diwas

RUPA- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik,(Retd.) participated in the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration held at Rupa in West Kameng district on Saturday, paying tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

The Governor laid a wreath at the War Memorial of the 5 Mountain Division and offered floral tributes to the Indian Armed Forces personnel who fought in the Kargil conflict. He also interacted with officers and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) who had participated in the war.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War, fought over 83 days in some of the world’s most challenging high-altitude terrain. He noted that despite adverse weather conditions, rugged mountains and enemy occupation of strategic heights, the Indian Armed Forces successfully reclaimed every inch of Indian territory through courage, determination and sacrifice.

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Remembering the more than 500 soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict, he paid tribute to the bravery of decorated war heroes, including Captain Vikram Batra, Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar.

The Governor described the Kargil victory as not only a military achievement but also a symbol of national unity, noting that people across the country stood firmly behind the Armed Forces during the conflict.

Calling upon the younger generation to uphold the values demonstrated by the Kargil heroes, he urged them to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 through dedication, innovation, integrity and patriotism.

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Highlighting the strategic importance of border regions, the Governor said border villages serve as the nation’s first line of strength. He emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and create livelihood opportunities in these areas to enhance national security and resilience.

He also stressed the importance of modernising the Armed Forces and strengthening strategic infrastructure to effectively address future security challenges. Expressing gratitude to serving soldiers, veterans and border communities, he acknowledged their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation.

Reaffirming the enduring legacy of the Kargil War, the Governor called upon citizens to uphold the ideals of courage, unity and national service for which the country’s soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice.

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The Governor also appreciated the General Officer Commanding, 5 Mountain Division, and the division for organising the commemorative event. He acknowledged the participation of elected representatives, civil administration, veterans and members of the public.

Among those present were Local MLA Tseten Chombay, General Officer Commanding, 5 Mountain Division, Major General Amit Nautiyal, Commander, 311 Mountain Brigade, Brigadier Arun R. Nambisan, Commander, 351 Mountain Brigade, Brigadier Vinay Jasrotia, Commander, 5 Mountain Artillery Brigade, Brigadier Vineet Goyal, West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar Chetia, and Superintendent of Police D.W. Thungon.