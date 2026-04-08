Arunachal Governor Pays Tribute at Jaswant Garh, Interacts With Ex-servicemen and Tourists

JASWANT GARH – The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, on Tuesday laid a wreath at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial, paying tribute to Jaswant Singh Rawat, a Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous) awardee, and other soldiers who lost their lives in the Sino-Indian War.

Describing the memorial as a symbol of courage and sacrifice, the Governor said it serves as a reminder of the commitment of soldiers who defended the nation’s sovereignty. He expressed confidence that such sites would continue to inspire future generations.

He also commended personnel of 4 Corps, particularly the 5 Mountain Division, for maintaining the memorial with professionalism and dignity. Officials from the 24 Jat Regiment briefed him on ongoing efforts to preserve the site and its historical significance.

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During his visit, the Governor interacted with ex-servicemen and tourists at the memorial, acknowledging their role in preserving and promoting the legacy of the armed forces. He noted that visits to such sites go beyond tourism and provide an opportunity to engage with the country’s history.

Later, the Governor visited the headquarters of the 46 Infantry Brigade at Baishaki in West Kameng district, where he interacted with officers and troops.

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Drawing from his own military experience, he reviewed operational preparedness and emphasised the importance of physical fitness, mental resilience, and discipline. Addressing the troops, he encouraged them to uphold the traditions of the Indian Army and remain committed to safeguarding national borders.

The Governor also interacted with soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles, a regiment with which he shares a professional association, and appreciated their service.

Officials said the visit underscored the importance of morale, readiness, and continued engagement between civil leadership and the armed forces in strategically significant regions like Arunachal Pradesh.