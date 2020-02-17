Arunachal: Governor participates in the XXth Higher and Technical Education Conference

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed in the XXth Higher and Technical Education Conference inaugural session at Dorjee Khandu Auditorium, State Legislative Assembly Complex, Itanagar on 17th February 2020.

The Governor said that Higher Education is result of continuous educational growth. Its foundation needs to be strong. Therefore, need is to make Primary, Secondary, College, Teaching and Studying, progressive and broad based.

For this, the Governor suggested the very basic action points, of sending every child to school and the need for guardians to develop and inculcate ‘Start-up’ and ‘Entrepreneurial Tendency’ among their school going children. There is and will always be a mismatch between the large work force accretion and limited job availability avenues, he said.

The Governor underscored the need for change of mindset of the society towards education, effective implementation of education policies and stressed that education must be for enabling the individuals and not only certification for securing jobs.

The Governor emphasised on the need for an education system improvement wave to improve the system encompassing all elements ofquality education, which are competent teachers, effective teaching and learning environment, and regular Assessment of education being imparted.

He further stressed that selection of faculty must be totally merit based and there must be appraisal system of teachers. He urged the teachers and students to work with ‘Nation First’ attitude and take their profession as Nation Building measure.

The Governor advised the participants to discuss the important themes of Higher Education and its strategies, and also debate innovative practices for introduction in the Colleges. He stressed on functional, efficient and result oriented placement cells.

The Governor felicitated C. K. Singh, retired lecturer with ‘Life Time Teachers’ Award’. He also felicitated Dr. Temin Payum, assistant Professor (Botany), J.N. College, Pasighat and S. Suresh Kumar, HOD, AUE, Principal in-charge, Government Polytechnic, Namsai with ‘Outstanding College Teachers’ Award’.

The Governor awarded Governor’s Cash Award (Awards for toppers in the Undergraduate Course Examinations for the year 2019) to Ms. Bamin Rinya BA (Education), St. Claret College, Ziro, Mr. Tah Sonam, B.Sc (Botany), Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, Ms Aina Moyong, B.Sc (Maths), J.N. College, Pasight and Yangchin Drema J, B. Com, J.N. College Pasighat. He also formally released NSS & RUSA Newsletter 2019 and Basic Information on Higher Education.

Dr. Kento Kadu, J.N. College, Pasighat received the best NSS programme Officer Award, while Dera Natung Govt. College, Itanagar received the Best NSS Unit Award. Mr. Nabam Narba, Don Bosco College, Jollang and Ms. Gede Basar, J.N. College, Pasighat received the Best Volunteer Award from the Education Minister.