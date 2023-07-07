Arunachal: Governor participates in the Van Mahotsav in Lumdung

LUMDUNG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the Van Mahotsav at Lumdung, East Kameng District on 7th July 2023. Taking part in the Van Mahotsav, organized by the Department of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, the Governor, inaugurated the ‘Van Mahotsav’ Park at Eco-Park, Yarping and Natural Orchidarium cum Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for Native Orchid species of East Kemeng District planted ‘Bokul’ saplings on the occasion. As part of the celebration, the Governor distributed saplings to Gaon Burahs and public on the occasion.

Speaking at the concluding programme of ’Workshop on Biodiversity Conservation Action Plan’, the Governor said that it is the duty of every citizen to preserve and protect the flora and fauna. He said that time has come, when the people have to revive the bond with nature.

The Governor commended the department of environment and forests for the initiatives to protect the gift of nature. He advised the officials of the department to educate, motivate and encourage the people, particularly the local population to conserve their environment.

The Governor suggested that protection of environment must be incorporated in the school curriculum. He said that there must be social messages for young minds to connect with nature.

The Governor shared his deep concern regarding encroachment of forest land by some vested interest people. He called for timely action to address the issue.

The Governor released publications of Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, titled ‘Orchids, its identification, cultivation & conservation ‘ authored by Jumter Nyorak, Orchid Research Centre, Tipi and Booklet ‘Community Conserved Areas’, by World Wildlife Fund for Nature.

Minister for Environment & Forests etc. and local MLA, Shri Mama Natung, Chairman, State Biodiversity Board Shri Tayek Goi and Smt Koj Rinya, member Secretary SBB also spoke on the occasion.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Shri Jitendra Kumar gave a presentation on ‘Biodiversity: Status and Potential in Arunachal Pradesh.

Smt Vishesh Uppal, Director, Governance, law & order of World Wildlife Fund- India briefed on the District Level Consultations on State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan

Shri Tapak Taku, MLA, Commissioner to Governor Shri Ankur Garg, Deputy Commissioner, East Kameng, Shri Sachin Rana, Superintendent of Police, Shri Rahul Gupta and Divisional Forest Officer Shri Ankit Kumar also participated in the programme.