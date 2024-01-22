Arunachal: Governor participates in the Ram Naam Sankirtan

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated the sacred recital of Ram Naam Sankirtan on the auspicious occasion of Ramlalla Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at the Durga Mandir, Niti Vihar, Itanagar on 22nd January 2024. The Governor offered prayers and prayed for peace and prosperity for all.

The Governor extended greetings and good wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the sacred occasion of consecration of the Ramlalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya. He said that Lord Ram is the embodiment of righteousness, devotion, and sacrifice and is renowned for his courage, loyalty and devotion. Lord Ram is a symbol of perseverance and justice and a role model of perfection in every human being, he said.

The Governor appealed to the people to imbibe the chivalry, virtue and morality of Lord Ram, the epitome of values and principles that are revered by millions of people across the world. He exhorted all to follow the principle of Ram Rajya and spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’ to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Governor witnessed the live telecast Pran Pratishtha programme along with people of all walks of life at the temple premise.

Earlier, on his arrival at the temple, the Governor was cordially received by State Environment & Forests and Sports & Youth Affairs minister Mama Natung and temple committee. Large numbers of officials, professionals and people from all communities participated in the programme. Ms. Chayamika Vashsth presented a Ram Bhajan on the occasion.