ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Ram Naam Sankirtan

The Governor offered prayers and prayed for peace and prosperity for all.

Last Updated: January 22, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor participates in the Ram Naam Sankirtan

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated the sacred recital of Ram Naam Sankirtan on the auspicious occasion of Ramlalla Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at the Durga Mandir, Niti Vihar, Itanagar on 22nd January 2024. The Governor offered prayers and prayed for peace and prosperity for all.

The Governor extended greetings and good wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the sacred occasion of consecration of the Ramlalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya. He said that Lord Ram is the embodiment of righteousness, devotion, and sacrifice and is renowned for his courage, loyalty and devotion. Lord Ram is a symbol of perseverance and justice and a role model of perfection in every human being, he said.

Rammandir Inauguration, Pran Pratishtha ceremony LIVE UPDATE

The Governor appealed to the people to imbibe the chivalry, virtue and morality of Lord Ram, the epitome of values and principles that are revered by millions of people across the world. He exhorted all to follow the principle of Ram Rajya and spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’ to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Related Articles

The Governor witnessed the live telecast Pran Pratishtha programme along with people of all walks of life at the temple premise.

Earlier, on his arrival at the temple, the Governor was cordially received by State Environment & Forests and Sports & Youth Affairs minister Mama Natung and temple committee. Large numbers of officials, professionals and people from all communities participated in the programme. Ms. Chayamika Vashsth presented a Ram Bhajan on the occasion.

Tags
Last Updated: January 22, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Cabinet decide to enhances honorarium to Anganwadi workers of the state

Arunachal: Cabinet decide to enhances honorarium to Anganwadi workers of the state

Arunachal: Mahila Sammelan held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Mahila Sammelan held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Meeting held on inter-state border issues

Arunachal: Meeting held on inter-state border issues

Arunachal: Assam Rifles organises National Integration Tour for Longding Students

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Parshuram Kund festival 2024

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Parshuram Kund festival 2024

Arunachal: Chowna  Mein inaugurates the Eklavya Model Residential School at Manyuliang village

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates the Eklavya Model Residential School at Manyuliang village

Arunachal: Governor interacts with students from Tirap and Longding Districts

Arunachal: Governor interacts with students from Tirap and Longding Districts

Arunachal: Board formed to monitor rampant earth cutting in Papumpare

Arunachal: Board formed to monitor rampant earth cutting in Papumpare

INDIA alliance party is nothing but to promote pariwarik or dynasty politics, says JP Nadda

INDIA alliance party is nothing but to promote pariwarik or dynasty politics, says JP Nadda

Arunachal: Noted social activist of East Siang, Joya Tasung Moyong conferred with ‘Doctorate’ by MIU

Arunachal: Noted social activist of East Siang, Joya Tasung Moyong conferred with ‘Doctorate’ by MIU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button