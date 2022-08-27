Arunachal: Governor participates in the Raising Day celebration of Sainik School East Siang

NIGLOK( EAST SIANG) The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 4th Raising Day celebration of Sainik School at Niglok, East Siang District on 27th August 2022. The Governor felicitated the cadets for the academic achievements and presented the book, ‘Exam Warriors’, authored by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, to each one of the award achieving cadets. He also piped the newly appointed School and House captains including School Captain Cadet Zingbai Tali and School Adjutant Cadet Tokiram Tagi and gave them the appointment shash.

In his Raising Day address, the Governor extended his good wishes to the cadets and Sainik School fraternity. He called upon all stakeholders to contribute in making the school a model institute, where every parent would like to send his son and daughter.

The Governor emphasized on physical, intellectual and emotional stability training for the cadets so as to shape their personality as per their school motto, i.e. education, character and nationalism. He said that in spite of many teething troubles, the school has come up very well. It is commendable that the school even during COVID 19 pandemic, maintained its basic academic programmes, he said.

The Governor stressed on personality development of the cadets to make them capable, honest and useful citizens of the nation. Impressed by the progress of the cadets, he said that the school is laying a good foundation of military men and women for the nation.

The Governor commended the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Shri Tapir Gao, MLA Ninong Ering, General Officer Commanding, 56 Infantry Division, Major General Rajiv Ghai, who is the Chairman Local Board Administration, the District Administration, State Education Department and the State Government for providing all the needed assistance to the running of the Sainik School. He advised them not to wait for tomorrow but to provide all required support for school and the cadets today.

The Governor appreciated the admission of the girl cadets in the school and said that the society which has full percent participation of the women in the educational institutions will always progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, as part of the Raising Day celebration, the Governor inaugurated the 600 seating capacity prefabricated ‘Hangpan Dada Cadets’ Mess, in presence of Mrs Chasen Dada, wife of Late Havildar Hangpan Dada, Ashoka Chakra (posthumous). He also laid the foundation stone for the Administrative Block of Sainik School, East Siang. Taking part in the celebration, Mrs Neelam Misra, Wife of Governor BD Mishra inaugurated the 30 bedded girl cadet prefabricated hostel, named ‘Jhansi Rani Hostel’ on the occasion.

Principal, Sainik School East Siang, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola gave a brief report about the progress of the institute. Patriotic traditional Arunachali dance and martial arts display programmes were presented on the occasion by the cadets.

Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Tapir Gao, MLA Ninong Ering, General Officer Commanding, 56 Infantry Division, Major General Rajiv Ghai, General Officer Commanding, 56 Infantry Division designate Major General VK Purohit, Deputy Commissioner East Siang Tayi Taggu, Superintendent of Police Gonthombu Dajangju, parents of the Cadets, teachers and staff of Sainik School East Siang and general public attended the function.