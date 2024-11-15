Arunachal: Governor participates in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the 555th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji at Gurudwara Saheb, Naharlagun on 15th November 2024. He also attended ‘Shabad Kirtan’, ‘Anand Saheb Path’ and ‘Ardaas’ conducted on the auspicious occasion.

The Governor said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught the values of love, peace, truth, and devotion. His divine ideals of humanity, equality, and brotherhood continue to inspire us to become better individuals, guiding us toward social harmony and unity.

He shared his hope that the sacred occasion will further enrich the splendid spirit of unity in diversity within our society.

Gurudwara Singh Sabha Prabhandak Committee, Naharlagun led by the President Shri Sulhvinder Singh Sandhu presented Saropa to the Governor as a mark of respect.

Later the Governor attended the Guru Ka Langar with the Sikh Community.

A large number of people from other communities also attended the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration.