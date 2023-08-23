ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor participates in the first day of Postgraduate Class

Promote the goals of Innovation, Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity: Governor to the APU fraternity

Last Updated: August 23, 2023
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Governor participates in the first day of Postgraduate Class

PASIGHAT:   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the historical first day Class of Postgraduate courses in the Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat in East Siang District on 23rd August 2023. The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University, addressed the members of the University faculty and students.

Addressing the first batch of students of the State University, faculty members and other Guests on the occasion, the Governor, the first Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, called upon all stakeholders to contributing in establishing a vibrant institute of Excellence with a futuristic vision in promoting the goals of Innovation, Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity. He expressed his hope that the University will continue to work relentlessly to expand and introduce branches in Medical Sciences, Engineering, Law, and various courses in the future.

Arunachal: BRO Chief Engineer calls on the Governor

The Governor commended the efforts of the State Government in establishing the State University for promotion and creating opportunities to students to pursue higher education in their own state.

During his interactions with students on their dreams and aspirations, he exhorted them to work hard and dream big in contributing towards the development of the State. He also exhorted them to realize their full potentials and aspirations and also give back to society later in their life.

Speaking of the vital role of the faculty members in mentoring, Governor stressed on professionalism, innovative method of teaching and instilling a value system. He also spoke on the role of the University in pursuing Quality Research & Education and encouraged technology driven offices and classrooms for optimum productivity.  Smart City Pasighat has now firmly established its reputation as the Educational Hub of Arunachal Pradesh,he added.

The Governor released of Souvenir ‘Blossom’ to commemorate the occasion. He also distributed copies of Preamble, Fundamental Duties and Fundamental Rights to the students.

Education Minister, Er. Taba Tedir, in his speech said that the State Government is committed to provide all possible support in terms of manpower, faculty recruitment and infrastructure for the growth of the  State University  as  the University has a vital role to play in providing quality education in various post graduate courses for the students within the state  .

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Panchayat leaders and public at Pasighat

Vice-Chancellor, RGU, Prof. Saket Kushwaha also spoke on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor, Arunachal Pradesh University, Prof. Tomo Riba, presented the status report and courses offered with starting of classes for Master in Commerce, Master of Arts in Economics, Tribal Studies, Social Work, and Education.

Earlier, a warm traditional welcome was accorded to the Governor along with Guard of Honour by NCC Cadets.

Local MLAs Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, Secretary (Education) Pige Ligu, Deputy Commissioner Tai Taggu and SP Sumit Jha and Chief Councilor, Pasighat Municipal Council Okiam Moyong Borang were present among others.

Tags
