Arunachal: Governor participates in the 3rd Convocation of IGTMS University

ZIRO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the 3rd Convocation of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University, Ziro at Ziro in Lower Subansiri District on 28th August 2024. He delivered the convocation speech and also presented degrees to the recipients.

In his convocation address, the Governor said that convocation ceremonies are the celebration of dreams realized, a testament to the hard work and dedication of the graduates and post-graduates. He said that it is also celebrating the spirit of excellence and the pursuit of knowledge that defines a great institution.

The Governor congratulated the graduates and post-graduates who received their degrees and said that they had achieved a significant milestone, and the future holds limitless possibilities. He said that they must remember the values of integrity and ethical leadership.

As future educated leaders in their chosen sphere of profession, they will have tremendous opportunities for their growth and progression. They will also have to create a new work culture that would adhere to values, ethics and morals, in a world that is besieged with several conflicts and concerns.

The choices they make will shape not only their career but also the broader community. Your decisions should always be guided by a commitment to the greater good, ensuring that your work contributes positively to society, he advised.

Sharing his observation of the challenges of the local people during his tours to remote border villages of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor said that as graduates and post-graduates, they have a role to play in shaping the future of the State. Your skills and expertise are vital in addressing local needs, whether it is in improving healthcare delivery, advancing technological infrastructure, or contributing to sustainable development, he said.

The Governor advised the graduates and postgraduates to make sure that they carry a ‘Rootedness and Pride’ in India and its rich, diverse, ancient and modern culture and knowledge system and traditions. He said that these values have instilled in them a deep-rooted pride in being Indian not only in thought but also in spirit, intellect and deeds as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values and disposition that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and global wellbeing, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.

The Governor released four books, titled ‘Ancient Indian Knowledge System-unlocking the Vast Repository’, ‘Youth Skills for Peace and Sustainable Development’, ‘Youth Skills Decade-2024-2033’ and ‘Green Legislation-Decoding India’s Environmental laws’ on the occasion.

Local MLA Hage Apa, IGTMS University Chancellor, Dr. Markandey Rai, IGTMS University founder Chancellor Dr. (Prof.) PR Trivedi, IGTMS University Pro-Chancellor Dr. Utkarsh Sharma and IGTMS University Vice Chancellor Dr. Sidharth Shankar also spoke in the convocation ceremony.

Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission Chairman Tsering Naksang, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P. Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, Heads of Department, public leaders, and parents and guardians were present on the occasion, amongst others.