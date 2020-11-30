Arunachal: Governor participates in the 18th Convocation of RGU

ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 18th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh through video conference on 30th November 2020.

In his Presidential speech, the Governor emphasised on National Education Policy. future of the students, academic orientation of continuing students, national movements in national interest and Fit India.

Delivering on important aspects of Higher Education, the Governor exhorted RGU administration to stress on merit based selection and initiate ‘Start up’ oriented curriculum and interface with regional development and industrial requirements.

Congratulating all the degree and medal awardees, the Governor said that as they step out from the academic world to career world, a journey of responsibility begins. He advised them to abide by the Constitution of India and perform their fundamental duties as enshrined in Chapter 4(a), Article-51(a), Sub-Articles (a) to (k). He also suggested them towards arousing Confidence, National Spirit, Strength and Dream of ‘Self Sufficiency’, ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

The Governor also advised them to focus on Entrepreneurship, start up, innovative and inventive initiatives and projects and avail Government support. He said that no work, no industry is below standard avail. They must respect the dignity of work and labour.

He suggested them to explore in Agriculture and related occupations for the easiest and best to develop. Educated people should come forward in Fields of Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Poultry, Piggery, Sericulture, Pisciculture and Apiculture, he said.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of RGU underscored the importance of being fit. He advised all on ‘Fit India’ movement, Yoga and being physically active.

Quoting Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Former President of India, the Governor called upon the students to work with integrity and succeed with integrity. He advised the students, not limit themselves to ‘Job’ i.e. ‘Naukri’ or study for certification.

The Governor, who has been personally monitoring the administrative initiatives, strengthening the placement cell and motivating academic activities through the Vice Chancellor and other officials, encouraged the University Fraternity to keep the momentum and spirit high.

Citing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s many Nation First Initiatives, the Governor urged upon the people to participate in the national movements such as Swachhta Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Say No single use of plastic and ‘Jal Hi Jivan Hai’ for National interest.

Union Minister of Education, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who was the Chief Guest, delivered the Convocation Address. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour, also addressed the convocation.

Earlier, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha highlighted the achievements of the lone Central University of Arunachal Pradesh in the last one year. RGU Registrar Dr. NT Rikam also spoke on the occasion.

In pursuance of COVID 19 pandemic protocol, only the candidates for PhD, M.Phil and the Gold Medallists of the postgraduate and under-graduate courses from the affiliated colleges of the University were invited to be present at the event. All the other degrees were conferred on the students in absentia.

Parents of the candidates, invited guests, faculty members and administrative staff of the University attended the event online.