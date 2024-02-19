Arunachal: Governor participates in Shivaji Jayanti celebration, confers Jija Mata Puraskar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the Shivaji Jayanti celebration, organised by Kreeda Bharati, Arunachal Pradesh Unit at Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Itanagar on 19th February 2024. He conferred Jija Mata Puraskar, dedicated in honour of Jija Mata, the mother of Chatarpati Shivaji Maharaj, to the mothers of games and sports achievers as part of the programme.

Mrs Sorang Yaye, mother of Tagit Sorang, Everester, Mrs Yukar Yami Tarh, mother of Yukar Sibi, Weightlifter, Mrs Emi Tayu Ete, mother of Lipin Ete, Karateka, Mrs Feyang Sangdo, mother of Abab Sangdo, Karateka, Mrs Yami Bayor, mother of Rupa Bayor, Taekwondo player, Mrs Yajik Singhi, mother of Mesom Singhi, Karateka, Mrs Biri Nikia, mother of Biri Yakar, Para-Badminton Player, Mrs B Nyodu Sora, mother of Geto Sora, Badminton Player, Mrs Sorang Yapa, mother of Sorang Yumi, Archer, Mrs Bake Yaker, mother of Bake Tarium, Karateka, Mrs Jaley Dodum Tayung, mother of Pala Dodum, Karateka, Mrs Fem Lamgu mother of Mepung Lamgu, Wushu player and Mrs Yania Riba, mother of Dada Riba, Wrestler were honoured.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor congratulated the mothers of the sportspersons and conveyed his good wishes for their future endeavours. He said that like Jija Mata, who guided her son, Shiva ji to rule his empire with just, good governance, inclusive of all sections of society and responsibility, every mother has a vital role in bringing up a good and capable citizen.

The Governor complimented the Kreeda Bharati organization for its dedicated efforts to promote sports and athletes. He said that a strong sporting nation is a healthy and vibrant nation. Khelo India is a step in the right direction to make India a sporting nation, he said.

The Governor, while exhorting the youth of the State to go for games and sports, said that sports means, imbibing leadership, appreciating team work, inculcating positive bonds and creating future leaders who are mentally agile, physically fit and morally strong. He said that youth of the State are capable and with little focus and effort, they can make games and sports a fruitful career.

The Governor informed that to realise the vision of Sporting State, the State Government is focusing on talent scouting, creating sports infrastructure, encouraging sports in schools and colleges, establishing coaching centres and training coaches.

Resource person of the celebration & Joint Secretary, All India Kreeda Bharati, Mr Madhumay Nath, President, Kreeda Bharati, Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Takam Tatung, General Secretary, Kreeda Bharati, Arunachal Pradesh, Mr B. Tanchi Dollee, Mr Manoj Kumar Mohanty, North East Coordinator, Kreeda Bharati and former MLA Mr Kipa Babu along with host of invitees attended the function.

The celebration, which started with patriotic song, ‘Vande Mataram’ by students of Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachin, saw the ‘Charan Sparsh’ or touching of feet of the mothers seeking blessings by the sportspersons. Participating students in traditional attires of various tribes of the State presented a dance ‘Hamara Arunachal’.