Arunachal: Governor Participates in RTI Week Celebration 2025 in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), participated in the Right to Information (RTI) Week Celebration 2025 held at the Dorjee Khandu Auditorium, State Legislative Assembly Complex, Itanagar, on Friday. The event, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC), marked a significant step toward promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance.

In his address, Governor Parnaik described the RTI Act as a “law and a living expression of democracy”, asserting that it bridges the gap between citizens and the State, transforming aspirations into action.

He called upon all citizens to renew their commitment to transparency, accountability, and empowerment, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

“With awareness, participation, and integrity, we can build a nation where progress is inclusive, governance is open, and every citizen is a proud partner in India’s journey toward 2047,” the Governor said.

During the event, the Governor, accompanied by State Law Minister Kento Jini, released the Annual Report of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission and presented prizes to the winners of the RTI Essay Writing Competition organized by APIC in collaboration with Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.

The winners were, Miss Golom Alisha – 1st Prize, Ms. Habu Yanga – 2nd Prize and Ms. Yani Maling – 3rd Prize.

The Governor lauded the efforts of the participants, emphasizing that such competitions inspire young citizens to understand their democratic rights and responsibilities.

Highlighting the transformative power of the RTI Act, the Governor noted that it fosters trust, inclusion, and accountability in governance. He said the Act aligns with the core national values of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

He further encouraged innovative methods to strengthen RTI, including:

Greater use of technology for public disclosure,

Enhanced community participation in monitoring development projects, and

Regular capacity building of public officials to ensure timely and effective information sharing.

“An informed citizenry makes governments stronger and more responsive. RTI remains one of India’s most powerful instruments of transparency and responsible governance,” he reiterated.

The event was attended by Kento Jini, Minister for Law, Legislative & Justice, Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, Sports & Youth Affairs; Major General Jarken Gamlin, (Retd), State Chief Information Commissioner; Kaling Tayeng, Principal Secretary (Home); and Vijay Taram, State Information Commissioner.

A large number of Public Information Officers (PIOs), government officials, APCS probationers, students, and RTI activists participated in the programme, making it a resounding success.