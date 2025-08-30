Arunachal: Governor Participates in National Sports Day Celebration at Rajiv Gandhi University

ITANAGAR– In a grand celebration of National Sports Day, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, participated in a badminton match at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh. The event marked the continuation of the three-day sports celebration to promote physical fitness and youth engagement in sports.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor emphasized the exceptional achievements of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth in national and international sports, highlighting their growing role in bringing pride to both the state and the nation.

He stressed the importance of systematic talent scouting and the availability of sports medicine experts to nurture young athletes’ potential.

Referring to India’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympic Games in 2036, the Governor called it a national responsibility, urging the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, especially aspiring athletes, to prepare themselves for global recognition with determination and discipline.

The Governor also emphasized that sports and fitness are not just for athletes, but for all citizens. “Whether it’s a morning walk, yoga, cycling through the villages, or an evening game with friends, every small step toward fitness builds a stronger India,” he said. He further added that a healthy body sharpens the mind, and together, they create a productive and energetic society.

The Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. S. K. Nayak, and Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam briefed the Governor on the university’s initiatives under the ‘Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein’ theme. The Governor also paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player, alongside the RGU fraternity.

The event featured indigenous traditional games demonstrated by RGU students, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Other dignitaries present included Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare, Ms. Vishakha Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Taru Gusar, Deans, Heads of Departments, and RGU students.