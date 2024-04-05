Arunachal: Governor participates in Mopin festival celebration at Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the Mopin festival celebration at Itanagar on 5th April 2024.

The Governor greeted the Galo community on the festive occasion of Mopin. He offered prayers to invoke the blessing of Mopin Goddess Anyi Pinku Pinte for better crops, proliferation of domestic animals and preservation of nature.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is a blessed land of numerous tribes who have maintained their customs and traditions over the years. He said that they have been zealously preserving their indigenous cultural heritages.

The Governor commended the Popir teams for their excellent cultural presentation during the celebration. He said that the participation brings about community cohesion, language revitalization, reinforces collective identification and encourages the younger generations to learn their cultural practices, traditions as well as linguistic nuances.

The Governor urged upon the Galo community to contribute in the nation building through concerted effort in the sphere of health, education, infrastructure, communication and empowerment of women and girl child. He suggested them to work at community and village levels to ensure basic education of 10 plus 2 of each child, skilling of youth, basic knowledge on health and hygiene to every mother and cautioned against drug menace.

The Governor suggested that as Mopin is related to agriculture, the people must adopt a holistic approach in the agriculture and allied sectors. He exhorted the people to utilize modern techniques, explore market avenues and promote self help groups and cooperatives.

Guest of Honour of the occasion and senior citizen of Galo Community Shri Gumde Karbak recalled the concerted efforts of pioneers of Itanagar and Naharlagun in preservation and promotion of Galo culture including Mopin. President, Mopin Celebration Committee Shri Pebom Bagra and Secretary, Shri Margam Ori also spoke on the occasion.

A cultural presentation, depicting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Galo society was presented on the occasion. 15 Popir Teams from different parts of the State Capital participated in the celebration led by Head Mopin Priest (Nyibo) Shri Nyago Bagra and Assistant Priest (Bo) Shri Mijo Bagra from Jeyi Bagra Village, West Siang District.

Promoting the spirit of bonhomie among the various Popir parties, the Festival organizing committee conducted Volleyball, Archery and other sporting competition, cultural competition, including Folk dances, Yaan Kaben (Traditional ritualistic narration), Galo Aagam (Galo language speaking), basket making, decorative bamboo flower (Rime) making competition and community local beverages (Poka) and Rice cake (Itti) making competitions.