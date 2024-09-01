Arunachal: Governor participates in Mithun Day celebration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the second edition of ‘Mithun Day’ celebration and inaugurated the National Seminar on ‘Integrated Mithun Farming for Enhancing Farmers Income in North Eastern Region of India’ at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar on 1st September 2024. He also released status papers, leaflets and literature on Mithun, souvenir of the celebration and presented awards to progressive Mithun Farmers on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, the Governor greeted the people on the occasion of Mithun Day, while expressing his hope that the celebration and the appropriate National Seminar will have a rewarding and desirable impact on the protection, conservation and optimum valuable uses of our prized animal, Mithun.

He said that among North East States, the highest Mithun population is located in Arunachal Pradesh which stands 89% of the total population in the whole world. It is a great pride for the farmers as well as the people of Arunachal Pradesh to have such special animals nurtured in the State, he said.

The Governor said that Mithun serves as a symbolic representation of peace and communal harmony. It is frequently featured in tribal mythology and folklore, embodying virtues like strength, resilience, and fertility. In some tribes, Mithun is considered sacred, believed to be a gift from the gods.

Mithun, as all of you know, is a semi-domesticated animal that holds significant cultural, economic, and ecological importance in Arunachal Pradesh, revered by many indigenous communities. Traditionally, Mithuns are used as barter in marriage negotiations. They also play a role in various religious and cultural ceremonies, symbolizing status and prestige among the tribes, he said.

The Governor emphasised that Mithun has not received sufficient policy or institutional support, likely due to its small population and localized presence. This lack of support has led to habitat exploitation and destruction, posing a serious threat to its already declining numbers, he said while stating that efforts to conserve the Mithun must involve a combination of traditional practices and modern conservation techniques.

The Governor sharing his experience and observation while serving in the Himalayan States and North Eastern India, suggested, evolving ‘Special land use policy’ and notifying the community of the Mithun conservation areas for Mithun rearing. Such initiatives can be taken up by establishing Community Mithun Rearing Centres in strategic locations for clusters of 2-3 Villages in the area, he said, while advising for an in-depth discussion with scientists, farmers and officials for the establishment of a Pilot Project on Mithun Research & Development to carry out the studies on evolving packages of practices to be transported to the Mithun Framers.

The Governor stressed the need to domesticate Mithun in wide farm areas, for optimal use of draft power for plowing, and as a beast of burden for carrying loads in hilly areas. He suggested forming cooperatives for Mithun Milk and Milk products and setting up of good tanneries with modern implements to exploit use of Mithun skin and hides, which is generally thrown away after slaughter for products like coats, mats, shoes of export quality.

The Governor, addressing scientists and officials, exhorted them to evolve a technically and biologically sound breeding policy to avoid ‘inbreeding’ and reduce mortality and establish Research Centres to exploit the productive inbuilt potential of Milk, Meat and Draught power of Mithuns. He said that research and developmental knowledge and application must go out from laboratories to the field.

The Governor said that in Africa, wild buffalo horns are intricately carved and sold for a high price in Market. He advised the Mithun farmers and entrepreneurs to use the Mithun horn for decorative items, which can be carved, painted and used as show pieces.

Expressing his concern regarding Mithun-related diseases, the Governor asked the officials to provide dedicated veterinary care to ward off disease and improve their health potential.

The Governor presented a State Award to successful progressive Mithun farmers on the occasion. Takio Taniang of Durpa-1 Village under Kimin Circle in Papum Pare District, Mrs Yapi Mibang of Jomlo Mongku Village under Pessing Cicle in Siang District and Poiwang Losu of Kamhua Noknu Village under Pongchau Circle in Longding District received the award.

Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary & Allied sectors, Gabriel D. Wangsu, Member of Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, Dr. Shiv Prasad Kimothi, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Dr. Raghavendra Bhatta, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Hage Tari, Former DDGs ICAR, Dr. K. M. L. Pathak and Dr. H. Rahman, Director, ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun, Nagaland, Dr. Girish Patil S, Mission Director, Arunachal Pradesh Mithun & Yak Conservation, Dr. Taba Heli, officials from the Royal Kingdom of Bhutan, Directors, Senior District Officers and officials from various organizations and departments, Community Based Organizations and Mithun farmers attended the inaugural session amongst others.

The Arunachal Mithun and Yak Conservation Mission, the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with the National Research Centre on Mithun, Medziphema, Nagaland, under the aegis of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, for organizing the two-day programme. The main objective of the celebration and national seminar is to discuss the prospects and challenges in Mithun husbandry to augment the productivity of Mithuns.