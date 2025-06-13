Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Visits Military Stations, Emphasizes Vigilance, Preparedness & People-Centric Outreach in Border Areas

TEZPUR– In a reaffirmation of civil-military solidarity and strategic engagement, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), undertook a three-day tour of key military establishments in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

His itinerary included visits to Rangia, Missamari, Thakubari, and Tezpur Military Stations, culminating with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the 4 Corps War Memorial in Tezpur.

A veteran military commander and former head of the prestigious IV Corps, Governor Parnaik brought his extensive operational expertise to candid and insightful interactions with troops, officers, and field commanders.

Encouraging the forces to remain constantly alert and forward-thinking, he stated: “Stay vigilant, stay resolute, and always be one step ahead of adversarial forces.”

The Governor urged the troops to adapt unconventional strategies when dealing with evolving threats, particularly along sensitive border zones. He emphasized the importance of perception management, maintaining composure under pressure, and the need for tactical innovation.

In discussions surrounding national security and regional resilience, he stressed the critical role of community engagement in forward areas.

“The local population are our extended eyes and ears,” he remarked, underlining the strategic value of cultivating trust, mutual respect, and cooperation with indigenous communities, especially in culturally diverse zones.

Highlighting the transformative potential of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), the Governor called for greater synergy between the armed forces and civil administration to ensure effective delivery of development initiatives.

He noted visible progress—better infrastructure, job creation, and reduced migration—pointing to how development fortifies national security.

He also commended the Indian Army’s Sadbhavana (Goodwill) efforts, especially those targeting education, healthcare, and youth inspiration.

Urging officers to motivate local youth toward a future in uniform, he encouraged initiatives that channel aspirants into Sainik Schools and the armed forces, sowing the seeds of service and patriotism early.

Governor Parnaik’s visit, marked by inspiration and strategic depth, bolstered the morale of the forces and reaffirmed Raj Bhavan’s strong alignment with military objectives in safeguarding India’s eastern frontiers.