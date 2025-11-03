Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Urges Expansion of NCC Units

Governor Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik met the Commanding Officer of 1st AP NCC Battalion, urging wider outreach, better training, and stronger youth engagement.

Last Updated: 03/11/2025
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   The Commanding Officer of the 1st Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 3 November 2025 to discuss strengthening and expanding NCC activities across the State.

During the interaction, Governor Parnaik underscored the importance of extending NCC’s reach to every district and educational institution in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure maximum participation and benefits for students. He described the NCC as an essential part of education, fostering unity, discipline, leadership, and patriotism among the youth.

“The reach of the NCC should extend to every district and institution in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that the maximum number of students can benefit from it,” the Governor stated, reiterating that the Corps plays a vital role in building character and national consciousness.

The Governor highlighted the need for structured training to help cadets qualify for the ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ certificate examinations, which are key milestones in their NCC journey. He advised the Commanding Officer to motivate cadets to aim for participation in the Republic Day Parade, calling it one of the proudest honours for any NCC member.

He also urged that cadets be encouraged to take part in sports, mountaineering, and adventure activities, which cultivate confidence and teamwork—qualities essential for leadership and service.

Governor Parnaik further stressed the necessity of establishing more NCC units across the State, particularly in remote districts, noting that such expansion would “nurture a generation of disciplined, confident, and service-minded youth committed to nation-building.”

Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma briefed the Governor on the current activities, outreach, and challenges faced by the NCC in Arunachal Pradesh and assured continued efforts toward expanding its presence and enhancing the quality of cadet training.

The meeting concluded with both officials reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening youth engagement through NCC and promoting the ethos of “Unity and Discipline” among students across the frontier State.

