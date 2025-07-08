ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

YUPIA In a celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and youth empowerment, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), graced the grand finale of the maiden Inter Advance Landing Ground (ALG) Football Tournament as the Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia.

In an electrifying final match, ALG Pasighat triumphed over ALG Aalo with a 4–2 victory to claim the championship trophy and a cash prize.

The Governor presented both the Champion and Runners-up trophies, lauding the teams for their display of skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

Organized by the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the tournament brought together eight teams representing ALGs from Tawang, Ziro, Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Tuting, Walong, and Vijoynagar, comprising IAF personnel and local players. The competition, which began on June 24, fostered community bonding and celebrated Arunachal’s sporting potential.

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

Governor Parnaik praised the IAF’s initiative, calling the tournament “more than just a sporting event—it is a platform for meaningful youth engagement, especially those residing around ALGs.” He emphasized that such events instil discipline, resilience, and patriotism, and can inspire youth to pursue careers in the Armed Forces.

“This tournament is a shining example of nation-building through sport, discipline, and inspiration,” the Governor stated. He also highlighted Arunachal’s untapped sporting talent and the vital role of such outreach in shaping future leaders.

The event also featured a vibrant band performance by students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli, and enthusiastic cheers from school students, adding to the festive and patriotic atmosphere.

Also present were Air Marshal Surat Singh, AVSM, VM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, and senior IAF officials, making the finale a memorable celebration of unity, sports, and service.

