North East

Arunachal Governor Parnaik Interacts with Indian Army Officers at Dinjan in Assam

Emphasizes Strategic Preparedness and People-Centric Initiatives

Last Updated: 25/07/2025
1 minute read
DINJAN ( Assam ) –  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik,  (Retd.), interacted with officers of the Indian Army’s 2 Mountain Division at Dinjan Military Station today. During his address, the Governor lauded the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and highlighted the strategic and humanitarian relevance of recent operations in the region.

Speaking on the strategic landscape, Governor Parnaik called for a multi-dimensional analysis of Operation Sindoor, stressing its operational, strategic, and humanitarian significance. He urged officers to study the operation deeply to derive lessons that will contribute to professional growth and future defense planning.

Leveraging his vast military experience, the Governor provided insights into modern warfare, including technology integration, perception management, and operational readiness. He emphasized the need for constant vigilance and the ability to anticipate threats from adversarial forces, particularly across sensitive border regions like Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor also appreciated the Army’s people-first approach, commending units that have gone beyond military duties to engage with students and communities in remote border villages. He acknowledged their contributions to education and healthcare, often delivered under extremely challenging conditions.

He encouraged officers to continue and expand these goodwill efforts under Operation Sadbhavana, reinforcing the Indian Army’s role as both guardians and partners in the development of frontier communities.

Earlier, Major General V.S. Deshpande, GOC of the 2 Mountain Division, briefed the Governor on the Division’s operational responsibilities and ongoing Sadbhavana projects in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at building trust, security, and sustainable development in border areas.

The visit reaffirmed the crucial synergy between military readiness and civil goodwill, both essential to maintaining peace and progress in the strategically vital region of Arunachal Pradesh.

1 minute read

