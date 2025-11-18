Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Graces North East NSS Festival

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), presided over the valedictory ceremony of the North East National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival at Himalayan University, Itanagar, reaffirming the critical role of young volunteers in shaping the future of the region and the country.

The five-day festival brought together 320 NSS volunteers from all eight North Eastern States, showcasing cultural talent, academic skill, and community spirit. During the ceremony, the Governor presented awards to the winners of cultural, quiz, and presentation competitions.

Akshya Thakur of Bodoland University, Assam, was awarded Best NSS Volunteer, while Manipur received the Most Disciplined Team award. Arunachal Pradesh secured the first prize in the Traditional Group Dance category.

Speaking at the event, Governor Parnaik emphasised that NSS volunteers “occupy a vital place in nation-building,” highlighting their potential to influence the direction of society as India moves toward 2047. He described them as “the future torchbearers of the region and the nation,” urging them to remain physically strong, mentally alert, morally upright, and self-disciplined.

The Governor encouraged the volunteers to cultivate knowledge, discipline, and a sense of service, while nurturing their inherent talent, creativity, and energy. He also urged them to prepare themselves for leadership roles and responsibilities.

Reflecting on the festival’s significance, the Governor said it symbolised youth power, cultural richness, and regional unity. By bringing together participants from all North Eastern States, the festival, he noted, embodied the Ashtalakshmi vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Linking the discussions to broader policy frameworks, the Governor spoke about the transformational impact of the Act East Policy, calling it a driving force behind development across the region. He urged NSS volunteers to become “ambassadors of the North East,” showcasing its identity as a space of harmony, culture, and natural beauty.

Addressing social challenges, the Governor expressed concern over the rise in drug abuse in the region. He appealed to the volunteers to spread awareness, engage with communities, and support affected families with compassion.

The Governor also suggested that NSS programmes incorporate sessions on national security and contemporary global issues to better prepare youth for future roles.

Senior officials—including Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak, Himalayan University Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran, and State NSS Liaison Officer Dr. A.K. Mishra—also addressed the gathering, appreciating the efforts of the young volunteers.

The ceremony featured a Cultural Parade and performances that highlighted the diversity of the North East. The Governor’s visit concluded with his participation in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation programme on the university campus.