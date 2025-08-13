Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Distributes National Flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign, Urges Unity & Patriotism

ITANAGAR- As part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), distributed the National Flag to officials and staff at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Wednesday. The initiative seeks to encourage every household to hoist the Tricolour with pride, turning it into a collective celebration of India’s unity and patriotism.

Presenting the flags, the Governor called upon citizens to nurture the spirit of nationalism and unity in their daily lives. He described the campaign as a festival of the Tiranga, symbolizing unity and serving as a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s spirit.

“The true honour of the flag lies not only in hoisting it high but in embodying its ideals of patriotism, unity, and brotherhood in our daily lives,” the Governor said.

The Governor also urged the Raj Bhavan staff to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, linking the campaign’s spirit to the broader values of civic responsibility.

The event follows the Governor’s inauguration of the ‘Tiranga Mahotsav’ yesterday, aimed at furthering public participation in the campaign and deepening the connection between citizens and the National Flag.