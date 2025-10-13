Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Confers Gold and Silver Medals to Assam Rifles Personnel

ITANAGAR- In a solemn and inspiring ceremony at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), conferred the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals upon distinguished personnel of the Assam Rifles for their exceptional service, courage, and humanitarian contributions.

A total of 21 Assam Rifles General Duty personnel, including one Riflewoman, were recognized for their outstanding leadership and bravery in operations and community missions.

The Governor lauded the recipients, describing their recognition as a celebration of silent sacrifices and indomitable spirit. “Your courage in conflict and compassion in crisis are the hallmarks of true guardianship,” he remarked.

Recalling his long association with the Assam Rifles since 1974, Governor Parnaik described the force as a “legacy of sacrifice, duty, and unwavering courage.” He praised their resilience in the face of challenging terrains and climates, noting that the uniform of the Assam Rifles carries “the weight of history and the hopes of the nation.”

He emphasized that beyond their military role, the Assam Rifles have become pillars of hope for remote communities through education, healthcare, disaster relief, and humanitarian initiatives. “In the hearts of the people of the Northeast, Assam Rifles are not just a security force, but a family — respected and revered as the ‘Friends of the Northeast’,” he said.

The Governor urged the personnel to continue serving with honour, bravery, and empathy, remaining steadfast protectors of peace and public faith.

The Governor’s Gold Medal was awarded to:

Deputy Commandant Keshar Singh Bisht (HQ 25 Sector Assam Rifles)

Subedar Diwan Singh Mehra (10 AR)

Naib Subedar Mohan Singh (44 AR)

Naib Subedar Sarbeswar Saikia (44 AR)

Warrant Officer Brij Mohan (44 AR)

Havildar Letkhongam Kuki (23 AR)

Rifleman Khang Phao Gosak

The Governor’s Silver Medal was awarded to:

Naib Subedar Bhangadhar Basumatry (10 AR),

Naib Subedar Ghanshyam Singh Chauhan (10 AR),

Warrant Officer Sushil Kumar (10 AR),

Havildar Gam Bahadur BK (44 AR),

Havildar (Clerk) T. Hutoi Sema (HQ 25 Sector AR),

Rifleman Chngkham Bishorjit Singh (10 AR),

Rifleman Shiva Krishna (24 AR),

Rifleman Yumnam Nabakumar Singh (31 AR),

Rifleman Thanggin Touthang (31 AR),

Rifleman Khangeswar Mallik (40 AR),

Riflewoman H. Jamuna Chanu (40 AR),

Rifleman Prakash Kumar Chakama (11 AR),

Rifleman Jay Prakash Dhyani (23 AR), and

Rifleman Jitendra Singh (31 AR).

Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh, Commander of 25 Sector Assam Rifles, also addressed the gathering, commending the force’s discipline and dedication.

The ceremony was attended by Commissioner to Governor Pawan Kumar Sain, Col. Vivek Tripathi, Sena Medal (Commanding Officer, 11 AR), Major Bobby Singh Raghav, officers of Raj Bhavan, and other dignitaries.