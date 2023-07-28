Arunachal: Governor paid tributes to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC

TAWANG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) laid wreath at Jaswant Garh War Memorial and paid tribute to the 1962 War hero Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumously) and martyrs of Sino-Indian War on 28th July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor said that the Memorial will always remind the people of the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers, who laid down their life for the territorial integrity of the Motherland. He said that the memorial will continue to be a source of inspiration to all.

Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

The Governor commended the officers and Jawans of 46 Infantry Brigade for their alertness and the well professional conduct.

Brig RS Dhadwal, Commander 46 Infantry Brigade, Col Romit Sharma Commanding Officer, 15th battalion of Punjab Regiment (PATIALA) and Major Chandan Kumar, 15 Punjab (PATIALA) Office In-charge, Jaswant Garh War Memorial briefed the Governor about the up keeping and new initiatives taken by the Unit responsible for the Memorial.