Arunachal: Governor Opens National Dialogue on Wellness for Security Forces in Mount Abu

MOUNT ABU — Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik inaugurated a five-day National Dialogue on Self-Empowerment and Mental Wellness for Security Forces Personnel at the Brahma Kumaris International Headquarters in Mount Abu on April 16, 2026.

Addressing the inaugural session as Chief Guest, the Governor underscored the close relationship between management science and spirituality, particularly in the context of the armed forces, which operate under demanding and unpredictable conditions. He noted that continuous alertness, difficult terrain, and high-stakes decision-making often lead to stress and mental fatigue.

Highlighting the role of spirituality, Parnaik said it provides a deeper sense of purpose and clarity, enabling personnel to manage anxiety and remain focused on their duties. He emphasised that practices such as self-awareness, emotional regulation, and disciplined focus can help individuals develop resilience and improve decision-making.

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The Governor outlined practical approaches to stress management, including meditation, journaling, and breathing techniques, along with maintaining balanced routines and healthy lifestyles. He observed that while stress is inherent in such professions, effective coping strategies are essential for sustaining performance and mental well-being.

He also commended the Brahma Kumaris for contributing to the broader vision of national development, noting that true progress extends beyond economic growth to include the inner strength and character of citizens. He highlighted the importance of values such as discipline, mindfulness, and a balanced way of life.

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Emphasising nation-building, the Governor called for fostering a sense of collective responsibility and unity, urging individuals to work beyond narrow interests. He noted that education must be complemented by purpose-driven action and a commitment to serving society.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh, he described the state as an example of unity in diversity, where multiple tribes coexist while maintaining a shared sense of national identity. He added that the state continues to contribute to national growth through its natural resources and development initiatives.

The programme, organised by the Security Services Wing of the Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation, aims to equip security personnel with tools for managing stress, strengthening resilience, and integrating spiritual awareness into professional responsibilities.