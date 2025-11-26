Arunachal: Governor Opens 69th National School Games in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), inaugurated the 69th National School Games at the Khelo India Indoor Stadium in Itanagar on 26 November 2025. Marking a milestone in the state’s sporting history, this is the first time in 71 years that the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) has entrusted Arunachal Pradesh with hosting the national-level school games.

In his inaugural address, the Governor described the National School Games as a celebration of youth, talent and the energy that shapes the nation’s future. Extending his best wishes to the participants, he said the event was not only a competition but also an opportunity for learning, bonding and growing together. He encouraged the athletes to embrace challenges, respect their opponents and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.

The Governor stated that he looked forward to witnessing the determination and camaraderie of the young athletes, expressing hope that the event would help build a strong pool of sportspersons who could one day represent India in Taekwondo and weightlifting at the international level. He urged participants to dream big and strive for excellence not only in sport but also in life.

Highlighting India’s growing emphasis on competitive sports, he called for a scientific approach to nurturing talent. This, he noted, should include the promotion of sports medicine to help identify students’ natural abilities and match them with suitable sporting disciplines. He also appealed to schools and sports departments across the country to invest in playgrounds, qualified coaches and adequate infrastructure so that every child is encouraged to discover their potential.

The Governor expressed pride in Arunachal Pradesh’s achievement as one of India’s youngest states and the newest member of SGFI to host the National School Games. While boxing has already concluded, competitions in Taekwondo and weightlifting are currently underway. He said the event reflects the state’s rising commitment to sports and youth development, and its readiness to host high-standard national competitions.

He also commended the Department of Education for its efforts in organising the Games, adding that such events enrich the state’s sports calendar and inspire greater participation among students. According to him, these competitions instil discipline, teamwork and healthy competition—values essential for shaping confident and resilient citizens.

MLA and Advisor to the Home & Education Minister, Mutchu Mithi, and Commissioner of Education, Amjad Tak, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of the National School Games.

A total of 1,291 participants, including 843 girls, from 26 states, six Union Territories and eight central organisations are taking part in two disciplines earmarked for the 69th edition. Among them are 890 athletes competing in Taekwondo and 401 in weightlifting, supported by 140 technical officials. Around 200 parents of the athletes are also attending the event.