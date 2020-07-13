Arunachal: Governor, officials and Staff of Raj Bhavan undergo Antigen Test for Coronavirus

Itanagar- Tests for COVID 19 were conducted in Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th July 2020 by a team of medical practitioners led State Surveillance Officer IDSP Dr. L. Jampa, Epidemiologist and District Medical officer, Itanagar Capital Complex Dr. Mandip Perme.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and his family members, officers and officials of Raj Bhavan and members of Governor Secretariat, staffs of attached departments and security personnel of State Police and Indo Tibetan Border Police stationed at Raj Bhavan voluntarily underwent the Antigen test.

The Governor, while appreciating the medical team for their proactive role in conducting the tests, said that the examination has brought awareness to the officials to take all anti Covid 19 protocol precautions as even in the lockdown, as per the State Government’s Standard Operating Procedure, the Staff have been attending the office. He expressed his confidence in the team of the doctors and their dedication, who have been strictly following COVID 19 pandemic counter measures.

The Governor reiterated that to defeat the COVID 19 pandemic, social distancing (Do Gaz Ki Duri) as termed by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, use of mask and frequent hand washing are very important. He appealed to the people to use mask, maintain social distance and frequently wash their hands.

The Governor advised the people to install ‘Aarogya Setu’ application in their mobile to be sure of their surroundings for safety from COVID 19 positive cases.

The dedicated Corona Warriors’ team and their motivators, viz, OSD and Joint Secretary Smt Mamata Riba, District Surveillance Officer ICC Dr. Giri Tali, ENT specialist Dr. Komri Riba and technical staff of Urban Health Centre, Itanagar were present on the occasion.