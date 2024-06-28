ADVERTISEMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor observes his birthday with differently abled children

Governor visits Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired.

Last Updated: June 28, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu on 28th June 2024. The Governor, who was accompanied by his wife Mrs  Anagha Parnaik celebrated his 71st birthday with the children and officials of the institute. Chairman Donyi Polo Mission Gegong Apang, former Chief Minister was also present amongst others.

The Governor and his wife spent quality time with the children and interacted with them through special educators. The children conveyed their good wishes to the first couple and shared about their future hopes and aspirations.

Interacting with the students, whom he called the ‘Shining Stars of Arunachal Pradesh’, the Governor assured assistance from the State Government and the Raj Bhavan in providing all possible opportunities to the students to participate and excel in various fields at the State and national level.

He said that the children exhibited the spirit of learning and human endurance, in the way they were trained and cared for by the Donyi Polo Mission School.

The Governor promised to invite the students to Raj Bhavan on the occasion of ‘Children’s Day’ and other functions being held therein. He also promised better equipment and study materials for learning, training and therapy for students with hearing and visual challenges.

As a token of love, they presented a colourful cultural programme and Yoga demonstration in honour of the Governor. Chairman, Donyi Polo Mission Apang and Principal, DPMSHVI Arbinda Dey also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude for patronizing the institute and providing necessary furniture for the hostels.

A high tea was organized for the students, officials and staff of the institute in its campus.

