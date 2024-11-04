ADVERTISMENT
National

Arunachal Governor meets West Bengal Governor

Last Updated: November 4, 2024
Arunachal Governor meets West Bengal Governor

KOLKATA-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) met the Governor of West Bengal Dr. CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata on 3rd November 2024. They discussed age-old relations between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, Ramakrishna Mission initiatives, and rich cultural heritage.

The Governor said that the people of West Bengal have made huge contributions in Arunachal Pradesh since it’s nascent stage. The benevolent organization of Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, has made an indelible mark in the education and health sectors.

The Governor informed Dr. Ananda Bose that large numbers of people regularly participate in the West Bengal State Foundation Day celebration with passion and enthusiasm at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, which is witnessed by the tribal students from various schools and special institutes of the State.

The Governor apprised Dr. Ananda Bose of the progress Arunachal Pradesh is making in infrastructure, education and tourism sectors and invited him to visit Arunachal at his convenience. West Bengal Governor expressed his desire to visit Arunachal and experience the scenic environment.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has 26 major tribes and more than 100 Sub-tribes, each having distinct culture and traditions is a shining example of unity in diversity. He proposed for cultural and educational exchange programmes, which will provide the youth of both States to have firsthand knowledge and create bond amongst them.

The West Bengal Governor, who felicitated the Governor and the First Lady of Arunachal, Smt Anagha Parnaik, appreciated the proposal and assured to take concrete initiative.

