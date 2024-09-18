Arunachal Governor meets Union Sports Minister

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) met the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh L. Mandaviya at New Delhi on 18th September 2024.

They discussed the promotion of sports and capacity building to broaden participation, achieve excellence in various national and international competitions, financial assistance for sportspersons, and development of infrastructure.

The Governor highlighted the achievements of prominent sportspersons like cricketer Techi Doria, weightlifter Yuker Sebi, Badminton player Laa Talar, Taekwondo martial artist, Miss Rupa Beyor and Everest climber Miss Kabak Yano.

He emphasized the need for intensified efforts to scout young talent across every district of the State. He remarked that Arunachali youth possess immense potential but require proper guidance and opportunities to excel.

A strong advocate of sports medicine, the Governor urged the Union Sports Minister to ensure the provision of cutting-edge advancements in biomechanics, sports sciences, sports psychology, and recovery techniques. He said these tools were essential for helping athletes reach global standards in performance.

The Governor also called for state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern equipment, and comprehensive support systems to promote excellence in games and sports.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports was extremely supportive and forthcoming to provide assistance to one young Everester Miss Kabak Yano, as well as financial assistance for a cricket stadium. He was appreciative of the need for sports medicine doctors and coaches for talent scouting and coaching our aspiring teams.

Acknowledging the sporting potential in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Minister assured the Governor for more administrative and infrastructure support for the State and its sportspersons.