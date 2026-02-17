Arunachal: Governor Meets IMC Mayor, Reviews Civic Cleanliness

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik held discussions with Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Mrs Likha Nari Tadar at Lok Bhavan on Monday, followed by a high-level review meeting on cleanliness and civic amenities in the Capital city. The engagements focused on strengthening urban governance, improving sanitation infrastructure and encouraging public participation in municipal initiatives.

During her meeting with the Governor, the Mayor, who represents Ward No. 16, outlined her vision for Itanagar’s development and highlighted challenges faced in enhancing civic services and urban infrastructure. The Governor advised her to actively motivate citizens and corporators to participate in cleanliness drives and foster a sense of civic responsibility, emphasising that public ownership of municipal initiatives is essential for sustainable urban management.

He also stressed the need for prompt redressal of public grievances and greater transparency and accountability in municipal services to build trust between residents and the civic body. Calling for effective coordination, the Governor urged the IMC leadership to work closely with municipal departments, contractors and other government agencies while ensuring strict monitoring of sanitation, waste management, water supply and road maintenance projects.

Later in the day, the Governor chaired a comprehensive review meeting attended by Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, senior officials from multiple departments and the IMC team. The discussions assessed the current state of cleanliness and civic facilities in Itanagar, with the Governor appealing to residents to share collective responsibility for maintaining a clean and healthy city.

Highlighting financial prudence, he emphasised the judicious utilisation of IMC funds and called for corporators to take a proactive role in mobilising public cooperation. The Governor also raised concerns about the upkeep of the city’s cremation ground, stressing the need for proper maintenance, record-keeping and dignified management of public facilities.

In a broader vision for urban development, he proposed developing the road from Donyi Polo Airport to the Capital city as a green corridor reflecting Arunachal Pradesh’s rich flora and fauna. Officials from the Urban Development Department presented updates on waste disposal and sanitation measures, while the IMC Mayor reiterated her goal of transforming Itanagar into a plastic-free city.

Observers note that the Governor’s emphasis on civic consciousness and coordinated governance reflects an ongoing administrative push towards improved urban infrastructure, though long-term outcomes will depend on sustained institutional collaboration and public participation.